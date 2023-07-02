‘Try driving in Bangalore with Google Maps’: Zolo co-founder Nikhil Sikri shares about traffic congestion; netizens react

Nikhil Sikri, the co-founder and CEO of Zolo, a co-living startup, recently shared his thoughts on Bengaluru's traffic congestion. In a LinkedIn post, he shared a screenshot of Google Maps, showing that the estimated time of arrival (ETA) for a 5-kilometer journey was 45 minutes. Sikri pointed out that Google Maps had been displaying the same estimated arrival time (ETA) every five minutes, drawing attention to Bengaluru traffic.

"If you want to feel frozen in time - try driving in Bangalore with Google Maps. ETA - 31 mins After 5 mins ETA - 31 mins After 5 mins ETA - 31 mins After 5 mins ETA - 31 mins," he captioned the post.

Sikri's post was met with a lot of reactions from netizens. Some people agreed with him and said that Bengaluru's traffic congestion is a major problem. Others said that the problem is not just limited to Bengaluru and that traffic congestion is a problem in many Indian cities.

Some people also suggested solutions to the problem of traffic congestion. One person suggested that the government should build more flyovers and underpasses. Another person suggested that the government should implement a congestion charge for vehicles entering the city center.

Sikri's post has sparked a debate about the problem of traffic congestion in Bengaluru. It is a problem that affects everyone who lives in the city, and it is a problem that needs to be addressed.

"Haha, Bangalore traffic never fails to keep us on our toes! Don't worry, you're not alone in this frozen time experience! Stay patient and keep listening to those upbeat tunes to make the ride more fun," a user wrote.

"Haha, I feel your pain! Bangalore traffic and Google Maps have a unique relationship. It's like a never-ending loop of ETA updates that never seem to change. You start with high hopes of reaching your destination in a reasonable time, only to see the same ETA taunting you repeatedly. It's almost as if time stands still while navigating those chaotic roads. But hey, at least we can find humor in the situation, right? Keep that smile on your face, and hopefully, you'll get there eventually, even if it takes an eternity according to Google maps. Safe travels!" another user wrote.

Bharath Annamalai, CEO of Lystloc, said, "Go remote. Need to decentralize the big cities. It's time to do it."

Another user, Nitin Gaur, wrote, "It's getting worse on a daily basis and the localities here blame North and West Indians to create such packed scenarios."

Bengaluru has been ranked among the most congested cities in the world in terms of traffic. According to a traffic index report published by Dutch location technology specialist TomTom, Bengaluru was ranked as the second most congested city center in the world in 2022.

