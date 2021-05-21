TS SSC results BSE Telangana Manabadi results to be out today; here's how to check

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will announce the TS SSC results 2021 on May 21 (Friday). Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results in a press conference first and then the results will be released on the BSE Telangana official website.

Candidates can visit the official BSE website-- bse.telangana.gov.in to check their results and the latest updates regarding the same. Approximately 5 lakh students are waiting for their results.

How to check TS SSC results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Telangana website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'TS SSC results 2021'

Step 3: Enter details like registration number as mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Your TS SSC result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

Students will get grades on the basis of their performance in internal assessment in TS SSC result. Internal assessment marks will be scaled up to 100 per cent from 20 per cent. As per this grading system, Grade A implies a score of more than 75 per cent whereas Grade B means a score of 60-75 per cent. Grade C implies a score of 50-60 per cent while Grade D means a score of 35-50 per cent.