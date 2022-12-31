Tunisha Sharma death case: Co-star Sheezan Khan sent to judicial custody for 14 days

The Vasai Court sent Sheezan Mohammed Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, to judicial custody for 14 days.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Vasai Court sent accused Sheezan to judicial custody for 14 days. — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

On Friday, Tunisha Sharma's mother revealed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan, the day they broke up.

“Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” Tunisha’s mother said during a press conference on Friday.

Her mother claimed that Tunisha broke up with Sheezan after reading his chats with another woman. She also suggested that her daughter might also have been "murdered." Tunisha's mother also claimed that on the day of Tunisha's death, Sheezan failed to even call the ambulance.

Tunisha and Sheezan reportedly called off their relationship just 15 days before the actress died by suicide.

Sharma was found dead on the set of a serial in the Vasai area on December 24. A police official said that Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Mumbai Police registered a case against Sheezan Khan under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Sheezan and Tunisha featured opposite each other in their TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul.

According to an India Today source, Tunisha Sharma had lunch with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan just before she died by suicide. The team of ‘Ali Baba’ usually has lunch together and that day was no different.

Also Read: ‘Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha Sharma on set when they broke up,' claims late actor's mother