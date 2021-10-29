Twitter takes swipe at Facebook after name change; netizens react

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta".
Facebook's announcement that the company would henceforth be called Meta unleashed a torrent of hilarity on Twitter from companies, people and even the social media giant itself.
While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the internet still had a good laugh.
Here’s what Twitter had to say about it:
“BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter”
But Twitter wasn’t alone, popular fast-food chain Wendy’s also chimed in on the bashing tweeting, “Changing name to Meat”
Staying true to its word the chain did change its name on its twitter profile.
Even India’s primary online food delivery platform Zomato tweeted “pitched renaming our brand to zometa but the idea was rejected at once”
Facebook had shared the announcement through an interesting animated video.
Here are few of the best memes that summarise people’s reactions:
