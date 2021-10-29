Twitter takes swipe at Facebook after name change; netizens react

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta".

Facebook's announcement that the company would henceforth be called Meta unleashed a torrent of hilarity on Twitter from companies, people and even the social media giant itself.

While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the internet still had a good laugh.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it:

“BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter”

BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter — Twitter (@Twitter) October 28, 2021 This tweet alone had over 19,000 retweets and over 150,000 likes as twitter users laughed along.

But Twitter wasn’t alone, popular fast-food chain Wendy’s also chimed in on the bashing tweeting, “Changing name to Meat”

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

Staying true to its word the chain did change its name on its twitter profile.

Even India’s primary online food delivery platform Zomato tweeted “pitched renaming our brand to zometa but the idea was rejected at once”

pitched renaming our brand to zometa but the idea was rejected at once — zomato (@zomato) October 29, 2021

Facebook had shared the announcement through an interesting animated video.

The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It's a collective project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today. pic.twitter.com/655yFRm8yZ — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Here are few of the best memes that summarise people’s reactions:

The team behind the Facebook's name change to Meta pic.twitter.com/AWY2lrczsg — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 28, 2021

Back in my day we called it Facebook, not Meta. pic.twitter.com/9rvv0yeTkn — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 28, 2021