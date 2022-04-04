Two-wheeler manufacturers see 21% drop in Mar sales

Amid the rising fuel prices and supply chain crisis, the two-wheeler segment in India has still not been able to recover from the second COVID-19 wave and almost all manufacturers have seen a drop in their wholesale supply towards the dealers.

Manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle have seen a drop of more than 21 per cent in dispatches to dealers in March 2022, revealed Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

They all have managed to supply a total of 11,38,561 units on March 22, as compared to 14,43,320 in the same period last year.

TVS Motor has witnessed the lowest decrease of 2.57 per cent and had sent 1,96,956 units last month compared to 2,02,155 in March 2022.

Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, sees the largest drop among all domestic manufacturers and had been only able to dispatch 40.97 per cent lower vehicles in March 2022, compared to the same period over a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp had managed to dispatch 4,15,764 units in March this year, a 23.62 per cent drop compared to the same period last year. The company had dispatched 5,44,340 vehicles in March 2021.

HMSI had also seen a drop of 21.64 per cent and only delivered 3,09,549 units in March as against 3,95,037 in the same period last year.

Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle have delivered 58,477 and 50,734 units, respectively. Royal Enfield saw a drop of almost 3 per cent, while Suzuki recorded a decrease of 15.76 per cent during the same period.