'U are right! Unfortunately entry level compensation is very low!': Netizens react after Harsh Goenka’s career advice ’Don’t chase the highest paycheck’ to young professionals

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a debate on social media with his advice to young professionals: "Don't chase the highest paychecks." His comments have prompted a range of reactions, with some agreeing with his perspective and others expressing differing views.

Goenka, who is the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared his career advice on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasized that while salary is important, it should not be the sole factor driving career decisions. Instead, young professionals should prioritize job satisfaction, growth opportunities, and work-life balance.

Early in your career, don’t chase the highest paycheck. Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities. Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn. #CareerAdvice — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 27, 2024

Goenka advises early-career professionals to focus on gaining skills and seeking growth opportunities, rather than chasing the highest salary.

“Early in your career, don’t chase the highest paycheck. Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities,” said Goenka in his post on X.

Find your purpose in life:



1. Learn new skills –Not everything you love comes easy but mastering new things can be powerful

2. Chase new experiences – Step outside your routine to learn and grow

3. Do hard things – Challenges build confidence and shape who you are. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 27, 2024

The business tycoon emphasized that the lessons gained from experience hold more long-term value than an individual's starting salary.

“Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn. #CareerAdvice,” said Goenka in his post.

In an earlier post on Friday, Goenka encouraged people to discover their purpose in life through three main activities: "Learn new skills, seek new experiences, and take on challenges." He stressed the importance of learning new things, noting that while not everything we enjoy comes easily, gaining new skills can be incredibly rewarding.

Goenka advised people to "chase new experiences" by stepping out of their routine to learn and grow. He also encouraged taking on difficult challenges, saying that doing hard things helps build confidence and shapes who we are.

Goenka's advice has resonated with many young professionals who are grappling with career decisions. Many have expressed gratitude for his insights and shared their own experiences of prioritizing job satisfaction over salary.

However, others have questioned the practicality of Goenka's advice, arguing that it is easier said than done. They pointed out that many young professionals are under immense pressure to earn a high salary to meet their financial obligations and secure a comfortable future.

Some have also criticized Goenka for his privileged position, suggesting that it is easier for him to give such advice when he is already financially secure. They argued that for many people, a high salary is a necessity rather than a luxury.

"Your value rises when your organisation recognises you as an asset. That’s the moment you gain control over your worth, both within your company & in the broader industry.

Always be an asset & never a liability is the mantra," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Absolutely in start of career find your interest and not to look for money. Growth will follow you as you followed your passion 🌟."

A third user wrote, "U are right! It worked for me! Unfortunately entry level compensation is very low ! It remains same over the years! Early in Career u need to sustain with your income atleast! Some rethinking must happen on this"