UK Covishield issue: Nilesh Shah, Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw condemn ‘vaccine caste system’

India’s corporate bosses have condemned the UK government’s approach vis-à-vis Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine – Covishield. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) director Nilesh Shah have castigated the British government over the same.

While Mahindra said that the Indian government should not recognise British health agencies or certification, Shaw asked whether the UK is trying to make money on RT-PCR tests during this time of crisis.

“Ok, 1 step forward, but we need 2 steps … Or else we shouldn’t recognise their health agencies/certification. (Our digital infrastructure is being emulated around the world.) So if they put us at the bottom of their ‘vaccine caste system’, we must put them at the bottom of ours…”, the Mahindra Group boss tweeted.

The Biocon chief tweeted, “Problem isn’t Covishield but India’s vaccine certificate, says UK- India’s digital certification is far more reliable than other countries’ manual system. Is UK trying to make money on PCR tests?”

Kotak Mahindra AMC MD Nilesh Shah used the age-old adage “Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it” while voicing his opinions about the episode. “UK vaccination episode makes you understand why few lakh Britishers were able to rule crores of Indians for hundreds of years. We fight amongst ourselves rather than with the opposition,” Shah tweeted. He further lamented that some people are justifying the UK’s colonial mindset.

Instead of fighting blatant discriminatiory and colonial mentality of UK, many are justifying that by denigrating our Digital / Secured Cowin system.

Same mentality kept us slave for Hundreds of years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that international travel should be made easier by mutual recognition of vaccination certificates after the UK government recognised Covishield as a vaccine in its updated travel and quarantine rules after New Delhi warned London of “reciprocal measures” if it does not address concerns over the new rules surrounding COVID-19 vaccination. Indians who have been taken the Covishield vaccine will still have to observe quarantine due to ‘certification issue’, as per the UK government.