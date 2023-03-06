Unhappy with kids, man gives away Rs 1.5 crore property to UP govt

In a shocking case, an old man who was unhappy with his family has decided to give away property worth Rs 1.5 crore to the Uttar Pradesh government. The 80-year-old man, who hails from Muzaffarnagar in UP, claimed that he took this decision because he was ill-treated by his son and daughter-in-law.

According to a report by Times of India, Nathu Singh owns a house and land worth Rs 1.5 crore and he has one son and three daughters. His son lives in Saharanpur and works as a school teacher. All the three daughters are married.

After his wife’s death, the elderly man has been living alone in an old age home in Khatauli. He further revealed that none of his extended family members have even come to see him. After that he filed an affidavit to hand over the property to the UP government, adding a request that after his death the government could utilise the land to open a school or a hospital.

"At this age, I should have lived with my son and daughter-in-law but they did not treat me well. That is why I made up my mind to transfer the property," Singh told the media.

Singh has also decided to give away his body for research and academic work.

Rekha Singh, in-charge of the old age home, said that Singh does not want his family to attend his last rites.

"The elderly man's request has been registered after following all the necessary legal procedures. He has disclosed his residential house, 10 bighas of his farming land, and immovable assets worth Rs 1.5 crore in the affidavit. It will come into force after his demise," Pankaj Jain, the sub-registrar at Budhana Tehsil, told TOI.

Also Read: 'Bhagavad Gita, Vipassana, medicines': Manish Sisodia prepares to spend another 15 days under arrest