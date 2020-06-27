UP Board Result 2020: List of websites, App to check UP board class 10th, 12th results online

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10 and 12 results from Lucknow today. UP Board exams result for the year 2020 will be declared by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma today, via video conferencing from Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. The press conference for the same will begin at 12 PM.

Where to check the UP 10th, 12th results 2020

Students can check their results on the following websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

How to check the UP HS and UP Intermediate results 2020

As soon as the High School (class 10th and class 12th) results will be declared on upmsp.edu.in, students can follow the guidelines below and check their respective results

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 1' or 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 12' link on the homepage

Step 3: Students are then required to fill in the required details and credentials like admit card roll number, name and date of birth to check their results.

Step 4: Download the UP Board Result 2020. If required, candidates can also take a print-out of the results for future reference.

How to check results via App-UP Board Results 2020

Alternatively, students can also check their board results via the app, known as 'UP Board Results 2020', which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app has got four stars and has been downloaded by 5 lakh users have already.

Students can also rely upon another app, called 10th, 12th Board Result, ALL Board Results 2020, which has received positive feedback from the students.

