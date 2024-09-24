UP Engineer leaves job in Bengaluru to do farming, earns in lakhs, here's how

A young farmer from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, has shown how expert advice can lead to success in farming. After finishing his B.Tech, he left his job to follow his passion for agriculture. He took guidance from agricultural expert Subhash Palekar and began farming. Today, he earns lakhs in profit, making his journey an inspiration for other farmers.

Dushyant Kumar Singh from Basantpur village in Ballia district shared with News18 that after completing his B.Tech in 2017, he worked a private job in Bengaluru for a year. However, feeling unfulfilled, he decided to return to his village and focus on farming instead.

Dushyant Kumar Singh's success story started after meeting agricultural expert Subhash Palekar at a camp in Bengaluru. Inspired by Palekar's advice, he applied the farming techniques and soon became a well-known farmer in Uttar Pradesh. Dushyant now grows two main types of paddy: Kala Namak Kiran and Manavya Manila Irrigated Paddy-1. The Manila variety is special because it needs less water and produces 55 to 60 quintals per hectare.

This year, Dushyant Kumar Singh has planted Manila paddy on four bighas of land for the first time, while Kala Namak Kiran has been cultivated on 65 bighas. He has been growing Kala Namak for the past four years, which has earned him a great reputation and strong demand for his produce.

Dushyant shared that he practices natural farming, focusing on health. He also does animal husbandry, which helps him produce organic manure. This boosts his farm yields and adds to his profits.

This year, he has planted Kala Namak Kiran paddy on 65 bighas of land. The cost to farm one bigha is about Rs 4,000 to 5,000, while the profit per bigha is around Rs 60,000. From these 65 bighas, he expects to earn up to Rs 39 lakh, with a total cultivation cost of only Rs 3 lakh.