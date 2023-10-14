Up in the air, grounded in support: Fans cheer for Indian cricket team on Ahmedabad flight

While the intensity of the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match elicited excitement amongst sports enthusiasts globally, a flight full of fans took the passion to a whole new level. A video clip is making its rounds on social media platforms, showing ecstatic fans of the Indian cricket team cheering and singing from their seats on a flight headed to Ahmedabad.

The crew aboard an Akasa Air flight decided to uplift the spirits of cricket fans. In a video shared by the airline on its official account, the crew members wished the Indian cricket team, fondly known as the 'Men in Blue', good luck for their match against Pakistan.

The announcement was met with cheers and applause from the passengers, many of whom were travelling to Ahmedabad to support team India in what is considered the 'mother of all matches'.

The video clip shows cricket enthusiasts onboard the flight wearing Team India jerseys as a crew member made the stupendous announcement.

To keep up with the cricket frenzy, Akasa Air has introduced 'Skyscore,' a tool that provides customers travelling during sporting events with match score updates.

The new and unique feature was introduced on three planes bound for Ahmedabad.

Passengers travelling during matches will no longer have to wait for updates on their favourite teams and competitions thanks to this breakthrough feature.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in today's highly anticipated ODI World Cup encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India bundled Pakistan for 191. It is currently batting at 92 runs for two wickets in 12 overs.

