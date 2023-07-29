UP man wins jackpot in Dubai, will get monthly Rs 5.5 lakh for next 25 years

Mohammed Adil Khan, an Indian architect from Uttar Pradesh working in Dubai, has been declared the first winner of the newly introduced mega prize in the United Arab Emirates. Khan, who is currently employed as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, will receive a staggering amount of over Rs 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years.

The announcement was made at a press conference held on July 29, where Khan was named the "mega prize winner" of the FAST 5 draw, Gulf News, a daily English language newspaper, reported. The lottery, organized by Tycheros under the banner of Emirates Draw, was launched less than eight weeks ago and has already made its first multi-millionaire.

“I am the sole bread earner for my family. My brother passed away during the pandemic and I am supporting his family. I have aged parents and a five-year-old daughter. So the extra money comes just in time,” he said. Khan said he was left pleasantly surprised after getting the news.

“I also told my family and they could not believe it either. They said to double-check the news for its authenticity,” he said.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Tycheros, expressed his delight at announcing their first winner. He explained that the concept behind the staggered payments was to ensure financial security for the winner over an extended period.

“We are glad to announce our first winner for FAST 5 in less than eight weeks of its launch. The reason why we call it FAST 5 is because it is the fastest way to become a multi-millionaire,” he said.

Khan's win comes at a crucial time for him and his family. As the sole breadwinner, he has been supporting his elderly parents, his five-year-old daughter, and his late brother's family. The unexpected windfall has left him pleasantly surprised and deeply grateful. He shared that his family initially found it hard to believe the news and asked him to double-check its authenticity.

The prize money, amounting to Dh25,000 (Rs 5,59,822) per month, will undoubtedly bring significant changes to Khan's life and provide much-needed financial relief.

Also Read: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer earns less than Oppenheimer on opening day, makes Rs 11.5 cr