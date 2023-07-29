'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer earns less than Oppenheimer on opening day, makes Rs 11.5 cr

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally hit the theatres on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial, which opened up to positive word of mouth, managed to earn Rs 11.50 crore in India at the end of its first day, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks the reunion of actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after their successful collaboration in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' in 2019.

The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as Randhawas, while Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly, along with Shabana Azmi, form the Chatterjee family. The film revolves around the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) as they navigate through the challenges presented by their contrasting families.

While the movie has been in the limelight for the past few days, with the whole cast promoting it extensively, it still earned lesser than Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which hit the theatres on July 21. Oppenheimer had opened with Rs 14.5 crore on the Indian box office.

However, as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been garnering positive reviews since its release, it may perform better over the weekend.

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and shared his review of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He said it is one of the most entertaining Hindi films that he has seen in recent years.

Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years . If you love wit humour and strong emotions Here is a must watch . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 28, 2023

Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga said, "Rocky aur Rani is just BRILLIANT! It’s truly been a long time since I’ve laughed this hard watching a film. The epitome of a Hindi family entertainer film, this was it!!"

Rocky aur Rani is just BRILLIANT! It’s truly been a long time since I’ve laughed this hard watching a film. The epitome of a Hindi family entertainer film, this was it!! #RRKPKInCinemas pic.twitter.com/wKQZyyKAz6 — Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetm) July 28, 2023

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film is a well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, music seamlessly. He further added that the film "has merits to emerge a success story".

The film also marks the directorial return of Karan Johar after seven years. Karan Johar last sat on the director’s chair for Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 178 crore.

The film’s Rs 178 crore comprises Rs 160 crore budget with further expenditure of Rs 18 crore on print and publicity.

Even before its release, the film reportedly recovered 90 per cent of investment from sale of satellite, digital and music rights.

