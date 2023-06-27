UP Police search 500 houses in 36 hours after Meerut commissioner's dog goes missing

Uttar Pradesh Police rolled up their sleeves and got into full action after the Meerut commissioner's pet dog went missing on Sunday evening. However, Meerut Commissioner Selva Kumari J's pet dog, a Siberian Husky, was at last found by a person who saw a social media post about the incident.

UP Police personnel searched more than 500 houses to look for the lost dog and asked hundreds of people by showing them his pictures, but all went to waste as they were unable to spot the pet dog.

UP Police searched for the missing dog from Sunday night till Monday morning.

The atmosphere of panic was all over the commissioner's residence after the pet dog went missing on Sunday evening. The police were informed, and the search for the dog began shortly after that. Police not just checked the locality’s CCTV footage but also searched around 500 houses in just a period of 36 hours.

The dog reportedly went missing on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The pet dog has been with the commissioner for about two years, and he was finally retrieved after the man saw a post on social media and brought it to the commissioner's house.

The man informed the authorities about the whereabouts of the pet dog. He also shared that the dog was roaming at crossroads.

Commissioner Selva Kumari J claimed she had no idea when or how the dog vanished.