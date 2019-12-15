UPPSC preliminary exam 2019 for PCS, ACF or RFO today; check details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the preliminary exam for PCS and ACF/RFO 2019 today (December 15). Those appearing for the exam need to carry UPPSC PCS 2019 Admit card in colour print and original photo id proof. Candidates must print their admit card after pasting their coloured photo on it. They also need to carry any of the photo ID cards to the exam centre, including your driving licence, Aadhaar card, passport and PAN card. Candidates also need to carry a blue or black pen for the UPPSC exam centre.

UPPSC: Things to keep in mind