UPSC Mains 2019 exam result declared; here's how to check score, other details

UPSC Mains 2019 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the UPSC Mains 2019 exam result on Wednesday. Candidates can go to the official UPSC website to check results. The UPSC Mains 2019 exam was conducted between September 20, 2019, and September 29, 2019. The result has been issued in a PDF format.

The candidates shortlisted for the UPSC personality test can download result from the website in 30 days. The scorecards of the candidates who haven't been selected will be released on the UPSC's official website in 15 days.

The candidates appearing for the personality tests have choice to make scores public under the public disclosure scheme. The UPSC will now conduct the personality tests for selection into the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services. The interviews will be conducted in two groups -- Group A and Group B.

The shortlisted candidates will receive the e-summon letters for the personality test from January 27. These e-summons will be available on the official UPSC website. No hard copies of the summon letters for personality tests will be issued. The UPSC personality tests (interviews) will be held in February 2020. The candidates are advised to contact the UPSC office in case they aren't able to download the summon letters. Any requests for changes in time and venue won't be entertained.

