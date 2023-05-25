UPSC Result 2022: UP's Suraj Tiwari, who lost both his legs and right arm in accident, cracks civil services exam

Uttar Pradesh's Suraj Tiwari, who secured 917th rank in the civil services examination has set a perfect example for 'those who try, never get defeated no matter how difficult the situation is'.

Tiwari, a resident of UP's Mainpuri, lost both his legs as well as his right arm and two fingers of his left hand in a train accident at Ghaziabad’s Dadri in 2017. Despite physical constraints, he managed to clear the coveted civil service examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

He's very brave, said his proud father Ramesh Kumar Tiwari. "I am very happy today, my son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed," he said in an interview with news agency ANI.

His mother Asha Devi Tiwari was quoted saying, "My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked harder to succeed in his life. He always asks his younger siblings to do hard work."

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the civil services examination on Tuesday. As many as 933 candidates — 613 men and 320 women — qualified the civil services examination, the commission said.

Besides Tiwari, Kerala's Akhila B S success story is also inspirational. Akhila B S from Thiruvananthapuram, who lost her right arm in a bus accident at the age of five, also cleared the UPSC civil services exam.

"I am happy. I gave my first attempt in 2020. This is the first time I am making it to the list. My aim is to become an IAS officer and with this rank (760), I will not be able to get that service. I will prepare for the upcoming exam," she told ANI.

Women bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks respectively in the examination.

