US deportations renew interest in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, netizens want re-release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

In 2023, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki took audiences on an emotional journey through the lives of Indian migrants navigating illegal immigration, shedding light on the dangerous ‘Dunki route’—a risky path many take in search of a better future abroad. The film’s mix of humor, drama, and social relevance resonated deeply with viewers, highlighting a global crisis few openly discuss.

Today, with reports of mass deportations dominating headlines, calls for Dunki’s re-release are growing louder.

The United States has intensified its deportation drive, sending back hundreds of Indian nationals who entered illegally, often through perilous backdoor routes. The stories of those deported mirror the narrative portrayed in Dunki — accounts of harrowing journeys across unforgiving terrain, encounters with human traffickers, and the crushing reality of arrest and deportation.

Amid this unfolding crisis, netizens argue that the film’s message is more relevant than ever. Many believe re-releasing Dunki would raise awareness and spark broader conversations about the hardships faced by migrants.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “#Dunki should be re-released — it’s the perfect time, and I’m sure it will surpass its first-run earnings. The timing couldn’t be better.”

Another added, “SRK and Raju Hirani should re-release Dunki now that illegal immigration is in the news. People face worse than just handcuffs when caught. And at least India is accepting them back — China refuses to take in (though this time they’ve said they will).”

Dunki, released on December 21, 2023, boasts an ensemble cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, with Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan under JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film was crafted by the acclaimed writing trio of Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

With real-life events reflecting the film’s core theme, the push for Dunki’s return to theaters is gathering momentum — offering an opportunity to remind audiences of the harsh realities many still endure.