US high-school scores hit record lows: Vivek Ramaswamy warns of deepening education crisis 

The United States’ learning crisis deepened this week after new national test results revealed a steep decline in basic math and reading skills among high-school seniors — the weakest performance recorded in nearly two decades. The findings triggered widespread debate, including criticism from Ohio governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who called the numbers “the hard truth” and insisted that “it’s up to the states to fix it.”

The latest 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) paints a grim picture:

Only 22% of 12th graders are proficient in math — the lowest since the test began in 2005.

45% fall below the basic level, while 33% meet the basic benchmark.

Math scores have been sliding for years: 23% proficiency in 2005, rising briefly to 26% in 2009 and 2013, then dipping back to 24% in 2019 before plunging this year.

Reading performance also sank to historic lows:

35% of seniors are proficient,

33% are at the basic level,

32% fall below basic.

Earlier test cycles showed stronger literacy fundamentals — 40% proficiency in 1992 and 37% in 2015 and 2019.

The US Department of Labor, which flagged the results as “unacceptable,” warned that the numbers reflect long-standing systemic issues. It reiterated plans under the Trump administration to cut “failed bureaucracy,” reduce federal control, and return decision-making power to states to refocus on student learning and workforce readiness.

Ramaswamy argued that the decline starts much earlier, pointing to data showing three out of four American eighth graders are not proficient in math, leaving gaps that “the system does not recover in later grades.”

India vs US: A widening learning gap

The troubling US results have revived comparisons with India, which continues to record far higher success rates in core subjects across Class 10 and 12 board examinations. Most major Indian school boards consistently report 70% or higher pass rates in mathematics and language subjects — though standards vary significantly across states.

Several structural differences stand out:

1. More classroom hours, stronger fundamentals: Indian students typically spend more time in school each week on math, science and language. The system is exam-centric and heavily focused on direct testing of core skills — a stark contrast to the US, where broader curricula, variable state standards and a lighter testing load often dilute subject-specific rigor.

2. Nearly universal school enrollment: According to ASER 2024,

98%+ of children aged 6–14 in India are enrolled in school.

66-67% attend government schools,

30-31% are in private schools.

Experts say that this broad access, combined with structured instruction, ensures Indian students maintain continuous exposure to math and language fundamentals — something American students may not receive as consistently.

3. Both nations face inequality, but with different outcomes

While school quality varies widely in both countries, Indian students often receive stronger foundational teaching simply because the curriculum is more centralized and test-oriented. In the US, decentralization leads to uneven standards and less emphasis on basic skills mastery.

Crisis with long-term consequences

Education experts warn that the collapse in senior-year proficiency poses significant risks for the American workforce. With fewer students prepared for college-level math or literacy demands, the pipeline for STEM careers — already strained — could weaken further.

The Department of Labor admitted that the federal system has “failed students for many years,” a rare public acknowledgement of systemic breakdown.