US to host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for first time! Dallas, Florida and New York as venues for tournament  

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that the US will host a Men's T20 World Cup for the first time. The ICC confirmed Dallas as the host for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and New York and Florida have been chosen as the venues for the event. The Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida, and Nassau County in New York have been chosen as the venues. Several other venues have been identified for pre-event matches and training including George Mason University in Washington, the home for Major League Cricket (MLC) team Washington Freedom, according to an ICC release.

USA and West Indies were selected as co-hosts for the global tournament back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.

Modular stadium solutions will be applied to increase facilities for the event. An agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park in Nassau County as soon as the required permit is awarded next month. Grand Prairie and Broward County will also be increased in size using modular stadium solutions for expanding seating.

Commenting on the venues for the T20 World Cup 2024, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said that the US is a strategically important market and the venues give the global cricket body an opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market. “We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy.

“The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market,” Allardice said. He further said that the cricket body explored several potential venue options in the USA while adding that the ICC is excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to increase venue capacity at previous events and is routinely used in other global major sporting events.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said that the county is excited to partner with the ICC to host Men’s World Cup 2024 while adding this event will attract fans from all across the world to the Eisenhower Park. “Whether it be PGA events, record breaking concerts in our parks, or the annual Belmont Stakes, we are no stranger to hosting large scale events on the world stage. I look forward to bringing our many diverse communities together to watch some of the best cricket in the world, right here in Nassau County,” Blakeman said.

Also Read: World Cup 2023’s official anthem ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ featuring Ranveer Singh, Dhanashree Verma released, leaves netizens divided

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 to bring in Rs 2,000-Rs 2,200 cr ad revenues