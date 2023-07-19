Uttarakhand: 25 dead, several injured after power transformer explodes in Chamoli

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed and several others were injured after a power transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, as per an India Today reported.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a tweet, asked officials to provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured people. He also said that he has given a detailed information to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.
"Gave detailed information to respected Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji over phone regarding the tragic accident that happened in Chamoli today," he tweeted.
The injured, who were admitted to the district hospital for treatment earlier, have been brought to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment.
CM orders probe:
Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation into the incident. "It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a magisterial inquiry," he told ANI.
The incident has sparked anger among the locals and they are blaming the officials from the energy corporation department for their negligence.
