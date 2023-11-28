Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 2 more metres of tunnel drilling, 3-4 hours for workers’ evacuation, says NDMA

Rat-hole mining experts, who have been engaged in manual drilling to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, will take another 3 to 4 hours to dig 2 more metres to take the workers out of the tunnel.

At a press briefing, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata said the rescue workers were near a breakthrough, “but not quite there”.

He said the rat-hole mining experts, who were pressed into manually drilling through the last stretch, had reached the 58-metre point, and there were about two more metres to go.

He said three teams of NDRF will go inside for evacuation, while SDRF will support them. It will take 3 to 5 minutes to take out each worker.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, Member, NDMA, says "All safety precautions will be implemented. No premature announcements are to be made, it will be against all principles. We also have to take care of the safety and…

Ambulance and emergency vehicles are seen on standby near the entrance of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel during the rescue operation for trapped workers after a section of the tunnel collapsed around 17 days ago.

Around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, Uttarakhand's information department chief Bansi Dhar Tiwari said the drilling was completed. A few minutes later, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed on social media that the escape pipe had been laid into the drilled passage, adding that all workers would be out soon.

State officials have said that the evacuation process, involving pulling the workers out individually on wheeled stretchers through a 90 cm wide pipe, is expected to take place in a couple of hours.

Visuals of rescue officials inside the Silkyara tunnel.

Hasnain further saod that Chinook helicopter is present at Chinyalisaur airstrip, but it won't fly during the night. If there is a delay, the workers will be brought out on Wednesday morning.

"Chinook helicopter is present at Chinyalisaur airstrip...The last time to fly the Chinook helicopter is 4:30 pm. We will not fly it during the night. Since there is a delay, the workers will be brought the next morning...," said Hasnain.

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, Member, NDMA, says "Chinook helicopter is present at Chinyalisaur airstrip...The last time to fly the Chinook helicopter is 4:30 pm. We will not fly it during the night. Since there is…

Post rescue, the workers will be treated at a makeshift medical camp set up inside tunnel. “A temporary medical camp has been set up inside the Silkyara tunnel. After rescuing the trapped workers, their health check-up will be done at this place. Eight beds and a team of doctors and experts are deployed in the makeshift medical camp set up by the Health Department inside the tunnel,” said Chief Minister Dhami’s office.

Rishikesh AIIMS is on alert mode for medical services. A 41-bed ward including trauma center ready. A team of cardiac and psychiatric specialist doctors including trauma surgeon ready. Three helicopters can be landed simultaneously at the helipad of Rishikesh AIIMS. Workers in critical condition will be airlifted to Rishikesh AIIMS, ANI reported.

Rishikesh AIIMS on alert mode for medical services. A 41-bed ward including trauma center ready. A team of cardiac and psychiatric specialist doctors including trauma surgeon ready. Three helicopters can be landed simultaneously at…

