Valentine's Day Google Doodle featuring two hamsters celebrates the festival of love

Today’s Google doodle on Valentine’s Day features an interactive game featuring two adorable hamsters deeply in love with each other. The only thing separating these hamsters is a maze and the users’ mission is to solve the maze in about 30 seconds so that the lovers can be reunited. Users can play this game by visiting the Google homepage.



What does this doodle signify?

According to Google, “Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species). Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is.”



Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year to observe the memory of Saint Valentine, a third century Roman saint. The festival originally began as a Christian feast to honour the legacy of Saint Valentine. Over the years, Valentine’s Day has evolved into a massive cultural, religious and commercial celebration of love, romance and relationships.

