Valentine's Week 2022: Check full list; everything you need to know

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Week 2022 has already begun. Lovebirds across the world celebrate these days and express their love for their partners and tell them how special they are. The Valentine’s week comprises of 8 days -- Rose Day (February 7); Propose Day (February 8); Chocolate Day (February 9); Teddy Day (February 10); Promise Day (February 11); Hug Day (February 12); Kiss Day (February 13); and Valentine's Day (February 14).

Check full list of Valentines Week 2022

February 07, 2022: Rose Day

Lovers exchange roses on this occasion as a gesture of love towards each other.

February 08, 2022: Propose Day

This is the second day of the Valentine Week and is considered as one of the most special and romantic days. On this day, lovebirds propose their loved ones or just express their love without any hestitation.

February 09, 2022: Chocolate Day

On this day, one partner pampers the other with a box of chocolates when your proposal is accepted or turned down. This is the third day of the Valentine Week and is considered the sweetest day of the year for couples.

February 10, 2022: Teddy Day

This is the fourth day in the Valentine’s Week and partners gift each other a cute and cuddly teddy bear to cuddle in their absence.

February 11, 2022: Promise Day

On the fifth day of Valentine’s Week, lovers promise each other to be together through the thick and thin of life. They also make promises to each other that they will always keep.

February 12, 2022: Hug Day

This is the sixth day of the Valentine’s Week. Partners give each other a tender, comfortable hug on this day.

February 13, 2022: Kiss Day

This is the seventh day of the Valentine’s Week and is all about getting intimate with your partner.

February 14, 2022: Valentine's Day

The week ends on Valentine’s Day which is celebrated as the day of love every year on February 14. Valentine’s Day is celebrated in the memory of Saint Valentine, a third century Roman saint.