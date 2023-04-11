Vehicle number plate P7 sold for record Rs 122 crore at Dubai's ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction

A vehicle number plate P7 at Dubai's 'Most Noble Numbers' auction got sold for 55 million dirhams (approximately Rs 122 crore), setting a record for the world’s most expensive vehicle plate number.

The winning bid happened after a tightly fought battle among guests at the Four Seasons resort in the Jumeirah region of Dubai.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' official Twitter account shared a post and wrote, “The Most Noble Number charity auction in Dubai, has raised AED 97.920 million that will go towards supporting #1BillionMeals endowment. The world’s most expensive vehicle plate number (P7) was sold during the auction for AED 55 million.”

The Most Noble Number charity auction in Dubai, has raised AED 97.920 million that will go towards supporting #1BillionMeals endowment.The world’s most expensive vehicle plate number (P7) was sold during the auction for AED 55 million.@dutweets https://t.co/gIIGAJlv1g pic.twitter.com/SeQI52JkV1 — مبادرات محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم العالمية (@MBRInitiatives) April 9, 2023

At the auction event, the evening host said, "Sixteen years ago, a world record was set in Abu Dhabi when a number plate was sold for 52.5 million dirhams. Will we set a new world record?" while starting the bid."

The bidding for the vehicle number plate P7 started at 15 million dirhams on Saturday night and rose to over 30 million dirhams within a few seconds.

When the bids reached 35 million dirhams, the bidding briefly stopped; this bid was made by businessman Pavel Valerievich Durov, the founder and owner of the Telegram app. Once more, the bid accelerated quickly to 55 million dirhams.

Auction of numerous other VIP number plates and phone numbers also happened at this event.

In order to create the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign. This campaign included the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction for unique vehicle plates and phone numbers.

