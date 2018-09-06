Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with pneumonia, says wife Saira Banu

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday due to his deteriorating health.

According to recent updates, he has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia. His wife and actress Saira Banu said that he is doing fine now. "He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine," Kumar's wife Saira Banu told PTI.

He was taken to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness and breathlessness because of a chest infection. As of now, he has been kept under observation.

The news of his ill health was first shared on his official Twitter account. The tweet said, "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers."

In August last year, the 95-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital over complaints of dehydration and urinary tract infection. He has also faced several medical complications in the recent years.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has featured in many prominent films in his career such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam. He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998. His tear-jerking and emotional films earned him the epithet of 'Tragedy King.'

Dilip Kumar was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. In 2015, Government of India honoured him with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution towards Indian cinema.