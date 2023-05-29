Video of a bus driver eating entire lunch in Bengaluru traffic goes viral

A video of a bus driver eating his entire lunch while sitting in the front seat has gone viral, highlighting the severity of Bengaluru's traffic jams. The video, which was shared on Instagram by a user Sai Chand Bayyavarapu, shows the driver eating a plate of food while the bus is stuck in traffic at the city's Silk Board Junction.

The video has been viewed over 1.4 million times and has sparked a debate about the city's traffic problems. Many people have expressed sympathy for the driver, who is clearly struggling to do his job in the face of such heavy traffic. Others have criticised the authorities for not doing enough to address the city's traffic woes.

According to the text inside the video, the incident was shot at the Silk Board Junction traffic jam. “Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru,” the caption read.

“It’s sad…The driver doesn’t even have time to sit and eat peaceful due to the traffic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Even I eat breakfast while driving to office. There are so many traffic hotspots where I am literally on the same road for more than 15-20 mins,” said another.

The video is a stark reminder of the challenges that Bengaluru faces as it continues to grow. The city is home to over 20 million people, and its population is expected to reach 25 million by 2031. This rapid growth has put a strain on the city's infrastructure, including its roads and public transportation system.

The city's traffic problems are a major headache for residents and businesses alike. They waste time and money, and they contribute to air pollution. The authorities have taken some steps to address the problem, but more needs to be done.