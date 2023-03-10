Video of foreigner being harassed by a group of men on Holi goes viral, police say no complaint filed

In a now viral video that has been posted several times on Twitter, a group of men can be seen violently and forcefully applying colour to a foreigner on the occasion of Holi. One of the tweets claimed that the girl was a Japanese tourist.

In the video, the girl can be seen pushing the guys away as they crack an egg on her head and spray her with foam while she is visibly uncomfortable with what the men are doing. She was fully covered in colours from head to toe.

Based on the landmark in the video, which suggested that it was likely to be recorded in the Paharganj area of the national capital, the Delhi Police took the incident into account.

The police stated that they are confirming whether any such crime occurred in that location this Holi or whether the footage is old.

They further added, “No complaint or call about any kind of misbehaviour towards any foreigner was received in the Paharganj police station. An e-mail has been sent to the Japanese embassy requesting help in establishing the identity of the woman or sharing any other details about the incident."

Also, Delhi Police said they are working towards identifying the males in the video and gathering information about all local Japanese residents in the city. The police have assured that they will take strict action against the predators once the incident is confirmed.

Watch: Bharat Matrimony’s Holi ad, Swiggy ad and other controversial ads