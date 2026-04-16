Vikas Khanna in TIME100 2026: From Amritsar kitchens to Michelin-star global icon

When Vikas Khanna was named among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, it marked more than a personal triumph — it signalled the growing global influence of Indian cuisine and the remarkable journey of one of its most passionate ambassadors.

Humble beginnings and early struggles

Born in Amritsar, Khanna’s culinary roots trace back to his grandmother’s kitchen, where food was not just nourishment but storytelling. However, his childhood came with significant challenges. Born with a clubfoot condition, he struggled with mobility in his early years, only overcoming it through years of treatment and determination.

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His choice to pursue cooking was met with ridicule, and he often faced bullying for defying traditional career expectations. Financial hardships at home added another layer of difficulty, but by the age of 17, Khanna had already started a small catering business — an early sign of his entrepreneurial drive.

Reinvention in New York

Khanna’s move to New York City marked a turning point. The transition was far from glamorous — he faced rejection, financial instability, and periods of deep uncertainty. Yet, he persisted, working across kitchens, absorbing global culinary techniques, and refining his identity as a chef.

His breakthrough came with Junoon, a fine-dining Indian restaurant that went on to earn a Michelin star for several consecutive years. Junoon not only established Khanna as a global culinary force but also reshaped perceptions of Indian cuisine in the fine-dining world.

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Building a global culinary footprint

Over the years, Khanna has expanded his culinary presence across continents with restaurants that blend tradition and innovation:

Junoon – His flagship and global breakthrough

Kinara – A modern interpretation of Indian flavours

Ellora – Inspired by India’s rich heritage

Bungalow – A deeply personal venture dedicated to his late sister

These ventures reflect not just culinary ambition but a deep emotional connection to his roots and experiences.

Beyond the kitchen: television, books, and cinema

Khanna became a household name in India as a judge on MasterChef India, where he played a key role in inspiring a new generation of chefs and home cooks.

A prolific author, he has written more than 40 cookbooks, including Utsav, celebrated for its scale and depth. His creative pursuits extend into cinema as well, with films like The Last Color and the documentary Buried Seeds, both reflecting his personal journey and worldview.

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Accolades and humanitarian work

Khanna’s career is decorated with global recognition, including Michelin-star honours for Junoon and his inclusion in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026. However, his impact goes beyond accolades.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, his large-scale food distribution initiatives highlighted his commitment to giving back, reinforcing his identity as a chef driven by compassion as much as excellence.

From a young boy overcoming physical challenges in Amritsar to a Michelin-starred chef in New York, Vikas Khanna’s journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and relentless passion.