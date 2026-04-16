CRISIL dividend announcement 2026: Board meeting schedule; record date, payment details

CRISIL interim dividend announcement: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed CRISIL Ltd is set to announce its first interim dividend, along with the quarterly results for the three-months ended on March 31, 2026. The company board of CRISIL shall meet on April 16 and 17 for the same.



CRISIL dividend record date

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Even before the announcement of dividend amount, the rating agency has already disclosed the record date for the payment of first interim dividend. The dividend amount shall be announced on Friday, April 17. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Wednesday, April 08.

The company has fixed April 23, 2026 (Thursday) as the record date for the first interim dividend and the same will be paid on May 8, 2026, said CRISIL in an exchange filing. Prior to this, shares of CRISIL trade ex-dividend on April 2, 2026 as the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 28 apeice for the year ended on December 31, 2025.



CRISIL Dividend history

According to the data from BSE, CRISIL has announced as many as 78 dividends since April 2001. It has declared more than 20 dividends in the last five years. However, the company has not announced any bonus issue for shareholders last 26 years, while it has traded ex-split in 1:10 ratio in September 2011.



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CRISIL stock performance

Shares of CRISIL have rebounded 14 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 3,689, hit two weeks ago. The stock has hit Rs 4,204.60 levels on Thursday. Despite the rise, the trading agency player is down 34 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,329.95, hit in July 2025. The stock has jumped 125 per cent in the last five years.



Jhunjhunwala stake in CRISIL

According to the shareholding pattern of CRISIL as of December 31, 2025, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 37,99,000 equity shares, or 5.19 per cent stake, in the company, which was valued at Rs 1,597.33 crore as of today's high. Domestic institutions including mutual funds and LIC of India, owned 88,48,535 equity shares or 12.10 per cent stake in the rating agency.

