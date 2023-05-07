Villagers in Bihar find bundles of money in a drain; video goes viral   

Villagers in Bihar's Rohtas district were in for a surprise on Saturday when they discovered bundles of currency notes in a drain in Moradabad village. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing a large number of people collecting currency notes of various denominations, including Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, and Rs 10.

This video went viral on social media:

Currency note bundles of ₹100 and ₹10, were found floating in a sewer in a Bihar town, Sasaram, around 150 km from capital Patna. pic.twitter.com/vl0q1Dzj4C — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) May 6, 2023

Bags containing currency notes were spotted in the drain early in the morning. Soon after, a large number of people flocked to the spot to collect the notes, according to local villagers who spoke to the news agency IANS. The villagers claim that the notes are genuine.

Authorities are now investigating the incident to determine the authenticity of the notes and to find out who dumped them in the drain. The district administration has launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident has raised concerns about the possibility of counterfeit notes flooding the market. Counterfeit notes have been a major problem in India, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reporting an increase in fake currency notes in circulation in recent years.

The RBI has repeatedly warned the public to be cautious while handling currency notes and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Also Read: 'Employees worst hit when airline shuts': Uncertainty grips 5,000 Go First staff as company files for bankruptcy - BusinessToday

Also Read: Go First insolvency: Delhi-Mumbai fares jump up near 40%, Delhi-Leh flight price up 5x to Rs 28K, Srinagar-Chandigarh Rs 26K - BusinessToday

Also Read: Go First crew stranded in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Phuket after airline goes bankrupt: Sources - BusinessToday