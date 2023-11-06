Virat Kohli dances to 'Chaleya' at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, 'Jawan' director Atlee reacts

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was seen grooving to the song "Chaleya" from the movie "Jawan" during India's match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli can be seen enjoying the song and even doing some signature dance moves. The crowd at the stadium also cheered him on as he danced.

The video caught the attention of Atlee, the director of "Jawan", who took to X to share it with his followers. He wrote, "OMG (red heart emojis)." The video was taken during India's match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India continued their dominance in the ongoing cricket series, securing a resounding victory over South Africa by 234 runs. The match, played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, witnessed a remarkable display of batting prowess, with India's Virat Kohli taking center stage.

Virat Kohli, celebrating his 35th birthday, etched his name in cricketing history by equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. His unbeaten 101 runs off 121 balls, a knock filled with elegance and determination, earned him the 'Player of the Match' award and solidified his status as one of the game's all-time greats.

Meanwhile, Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram to express her admiration and love for her husband on his birthday. She shared a heartfelt message, praising his exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication.

"He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli," she wrote, accompanying her message with heartwarming pictures of Kohli.

