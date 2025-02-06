Visa-friendly Valentine’s Day getaways for 2025: Top picks for couples and solo adventurers

With Valentine’s Day 2025 falling on a long weekend, a surge in last-minute travel plans is taking shape. Some are chasing romance, while others are escaping the holiday altogether. Atlys, a visa processing platform, has recently reported a spike in spontaneous travel inquiries, with calls peaking at 700 per day. The rush for quick getaways has travellers looking beyond traditional destinations like Paris, opting for equally alluring alternatives.

Here’s a breakdown of top last-minute destinations, whether for a romantic retreat or a solo adventure, specially curated by Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys:

Romantic getaways for couples

Bali, Indonesia

A mix of private pool villas, candlelit beach dinners, and adventure sports makes Bali a favorite for couples. A 4–5 day trip (excluding flights) costs around INR 90,000–1,50,000, and Indian travellers get a Visa on Arrival for 30 days.

Maldives

Overwater bungalows and sunset cruises set the Maldives apart. A 3–4 night stay (excluding flights) ranges from INR 1,20,000–2,00,000, with a free 30-day visa on arrival for Indian travellers.

Azerbaijan

Baku’s Old City charm, Caspian Sea cruises, and modern waterfront attractions offer a quieter alternative to European capitals. A 4-day trip (excluding flights) costs INR 50,000–75,000, and an e-visa takes 3–5 days to process.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Cobbled streets, wine country excursions, and traditional bathhouses make Tbilisi a cozy escape. A 4-day stay (excluding flights) costs INR 40,000–65,000, with some Indian travellers qualifying for visa-free entry, while others need a short-term visa (7–10 days processing).

Solo-friendly destinations for singles

Singapore

A mix of vibrant nightlife, food hubs, and green spaces makes Singapore ideal for solo travellers. A 3-day trip (excluding flights) costs INR 60,000–80,000, and an e-visa is processed within 3–5 days.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Scenic boat cruises, hidden caves, and social mingling opportunities define Ha Long Bay. A 3-day package (excluding flights) costs INR 35,000–50,000, and an e-visa takes 3–5 days.

Dubai, UAE

From desert safaris to luxury shopping and rooftop parties, Dubai offers plenty for independent travellers. A 4-day stay (excluding flights) costs INR 60,000–1,00,000, with e-visas processed in a week. A visa on arrival is available under certain conditions.

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Nestled in the Tien Shan mountains, Almaty blends urban energy with outdoor adventure. A 4-day visit (excluding flights) costs INR 40,000–65,000, and an e-visa is processed within 5 days.

With more long weekends in 2025 and a growing interest in spontaneous travel, visa-friendly destinations are making last-minute trips easier than ever.