Vizag murder: Woman strangled to death, chopped into pieces, body parts dumped in a deserted house

A woman was murdered and then chopped into pieces in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The matter surfaced after the city police recovered the decomposed body of the victim from a drum in a deserted house in the Madhurawada area of the city. The victim’s identity is yet to be ascertained, though the police said there is a high possibility that the victim was a sex worker.

According to the police, the murder, which resembles the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi, came to light on Sunday night, 18 months after the crime was committed. The dismembered body parts were tightly tied in a plastic bag, and sealed inside the drum. The police said that the woman was about 35 years, and could have been around 4.5 feet tall, as per news reports.

The police say that they have launched a detailed probe and have found the prime suspect working at a welding shop in the same area. The man has been identified as 33-year-old Rishi.

The owner of the welding shop told police that Rishi worked for his workshop and stayed in the room where the body parts were found.

The police added that Rishi was living with his wife and daughter, and met the victim while commuting in an autorickshaw. He then brought the woman to his house while his wife was away for her delivery at her native place in Srikakulam.

The police added that Rishi brought her home at night, and following an altercation, strangled her to death before chopping her body into pieces. After committing the murder, Rishi left for Seetampeta on the pretext that his wife needed him during her delivery.