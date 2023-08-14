'Vote for literates, not one who only changes names': Unacademy tutor urges students to choose educated politicians, video goes viral

An Unacademy tutor, Karan Sangwan, has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) for a video in which he urged students to vote for a "literate" politician, not one whose main work is to 'change names' instead of affecting real change.

In the video, Sangwan was seen saying that he is tired of politicians who only change names to sound more educated. He further said that he wants to see politicians who are actually educated and who can make a difference in the lives of the people.

Sangwan, a graduate of the National Law University Delhi, where he earned his L.L.M. in Criminal Law, was seen discussing the latest bill proposed in the Lok Sabha by the BJP-led union government. This bill aims to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act. He joined Unacademy in 2020.

"Teaching Or Propaganda" ?



Unacademy Law Teacher 'Karan Sangwan' is urging his students to never vote for the current government (BJP) again.



Instead of welcoming reforms in laws, such teachers never leave a chance to peddle their personal ideology in the garb of education.… pic.twitter.com/879EBjsSkq — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) August 13, 2023

"Even I don't know whether to laugh or cry because I also have a lot of bare acts, caseloads, and notes that I had prepared. It is hard work for everyone. You also have an important decision to make," he was seen telling students in the video.

He also emphasised the importance of electing well-educated individuals as political representatives in order to avoid similar situations in the future. Sangwan implored, "Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names. Make your decision properly."

“Aise insaan ko chune jo padha likha ho, jo samajh sake cheezon ko. Sirf aise insaan ko na chune jinko sirf badalna aata ho, naam change karna aata ho (Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows changing names) Make your decision properly,” he added.

Sangwan's video has been praised by many people, who have called him a "voice of reason". However, it has also been criticized by some people, who have accused him of being biased against politicians from certain parties.

One user wrote, “So all in all. He is upset that the current govt has changed the laws, added more modern codes and he has to re-learn everything from the scratch. And this same person will later say at the tea table that Indian laws and codes are still from the British era and govt don’t change them.”

“Everything he said regards electing educated politicians is correct and true,” another user sided with him. "Looks like they are unacademic in attitude! The pmo and home ministry should intervene," another user said.

"A propaganda peddler educator from @unacademy was also asking people to not vote for them who have been changing things drastically in favour of the nation," a fourth user wrote.

Also Read: 'Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan': Bill Gates asks Khan Academy’s founder Sal Khan; his response will leave you in splits