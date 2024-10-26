'Wanted to marry... She didn't have guts to come to India': Ratan Tata's biographer on his first serious girlfriend in US

Ratan Tata, who passed away earlier this month, left behind a legacy that will inspire generations in India’s industrial landscape. Beyond his public achievements, he carried a lesser-known story from his younger days—a romance that began in Los Angeles, a chapter vividly captured in Ratan Tata: A Life, a new biography by his official biographer, Thomas Mathew.

Related Articles

In a recent interview with NDTV, Mathew shared insights into Tata’s career and personal life, especially this romance that shaped his early years. In the 1960s, during his time in California, Tata fell deeply in love with Caroline Jones, his first serious girlfriend.

Despite their connection, the relationship was tested by distance and circumstance. Tata’s return to India, due to his mother's illness, ultimately put an end to their romance, as Jones was hesitant to relocate amidst the global tensions of the time. This bittersweet love story shared only with a few reveals Tata's different side—that of an ardent lover who made the difficult choice of family over his heart's desire.

The story of the heartbreak

Mathew, a former IAS officer with a background working alongside Indian leaders like former President Pranab Mukherjee, shared his first encounter with Tata in the mid-90s. "He was strikingly good-looking, over six feet tall, with hazel eyes that seemed to capture every shade of brown, green, and gold," he recalled, noting Tata’s humility despite his magnetic presence.

At Cornell University, Tata initially pursued mechanical engineering but later switched to architecture. Mathew shares anecdotes from his college years, like his penchant for adventure—especially piloting his black Mercedes in daring flights, even cutting off the engine mid-flight to thrill his friends. Tata's boldness during these years foreshadowed the fearless spirit he brought into the boardroom.

After earning his Bachelor of Architecture in 1962, Tata received an offer from the prominent architecture firm Jones & Emmons in Los Angeles, impressed by his thesis. This was when he met Caroline Jones and considered a life that could have been very different had he not returned to India.

"In 1962, he wanted to come back because his mother was not keeping well. He came back, and Caroline was supposed to join him. In 1962, India was a distant place for Americans, and the war with China (the same year) scared every American, so she did not have the guts to come to India," Mr Mathew told NDTV.

In 1991, he took the helm of the Tata Group amidst India’s economic liberalisation, guiding the company through fierce foreign competition and internal challenges. Mathew highlights Tata’s implementation of the Tata Code of Conduct, an emblem of the ethical integrity Tata championed within the group.