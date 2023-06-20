'Was available 24x7 for my company': Ex-Byju's employee says edtech firm asked him to resign 'immediately'

A former Byju's employee, who lost his job with the company recently, took to social media to share that he was asked by the edtech firm to resign immediately despite being available for work 24x7.

Arpit Singh, who worked as a retention manager in the edtech firm, wrote that even though he never followed the '10 to 8 work culture' and was always available for the company, he was fired without any prior notice.

"I don't know what my fault was," Singh wrote on LinkedIn. "I worked very hard throughout my time in Byju's and I never followed the 10 to 8 work culture. I was always available 24/7 for my company but they came and told me to resign immediately."

As part of its cost-saving measure amid increased tension with lenders, edtech startup Byju's started its fresh round of layoffs recently. With over 1,000 employees impacted, the employees who were laid off were reportedly asked to resign voluntarily on the company's HR portal.

With the sudden layoff, Singh said, he lost all hopes. However, the ex-Byju's employee added that he has no complaints from the company and that they (Byju's) helped him last year when he needed a job. He even said that the work culture of the company was very good and added that he was given the work that he liked.

Singh, who had been working with the edtech firm for over a year, said that he hasn't told his family yet about his layoff as he is the only earning member of the family and they aren't in a very good condition presently. Seeking help from his LinkedIn connections, Singh further said that he does not even care about his leaves as he seeks a new job.

"I don't want any leaves or any facility," he wrote, adding "I can do any work but I don't have the courage to face this stage."

Byju's decision to let go off employees comes close on the heels of the Byju Raveendran-led company skipping a quarterly interest payment of about $40 million on a $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB).

The edtech startup filed a suit against investment management firm Redwood to challenge the acceleration of a $1.2 billion term loan B facility and disqualify the lender for its "predatory tactics.”