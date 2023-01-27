Watch: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visit Tirumala Temple to seek blessings ahead of wedding

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, along with his fiance Radhika Merchant, both of whom got engaged on January 19, offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple, which is atop Tirumala Hills, ahead of their wedding on Thursday. Along with the darshan at the hill shrine, the couple took part in various rituals at the temple.

The video of their visit is doing rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen at the temple with various priests. While Anant Ambani can be seen dressed in a traditional white outfit, Radhika Merchant is seen wearing a green-coloured suit with golden embroidery.

Anant got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant this month at Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia. Close family and friends attended the ceremony.

The Amabni family gave a surprise performance after the ceremony, which was led by Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother. Age-old traditions, such as the Chunari Vidhi and Gol Dhana, were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple, and the families exchanged gifts and greetings. Even Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben, gave an emotional speech at the ceremony.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor also attended the ceremony.

