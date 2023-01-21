Watch: Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben's emotional speech at Anant and Radhika's engagement

Anant and Radhika's engagement: On the auspicious occasion of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony, Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben, gave an emotional speech. Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son and Radhika Merchant, industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, got engaged on January 19 at Ambani’s Mumbai residence Antilia.

The video of her speech went viral, in which she can be seen saying, “I am so lucky; I have a Shloka, I have a Radhika, I have an Isha. I am lucky."

Radhika can be seen all decked up in an ethereal Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla golden lehenga set for her engagement ceremony.

The engagement ceremony was graced by big Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor.

Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple, and the families exchanged gifts and greetings. The ceremony was also graced by a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother.

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from the Brown University in the US and has since served at Reliance industries. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

