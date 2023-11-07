WATCH: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's ‘lol’ moment on stage goes viral

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently encountered a funny moment on stage after she realised that a bouquet she got on stage from a party leader did not actually have flowers in it. After noticing the missing flowers from the bouquet, Priyanka could not contain her laughter as she pointed out the same to the leader who gave her the bouquet.

This hilarious moment is from the Congress leader's rally at Indore in Madhya Pradesh that was organised on Monday, given the upcoming election in the state.

The rally was live-streamed on the social media handles of Congress. Sharing the link of the same, Priyanka wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Indore is the land of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, which is known for justice, truth and good governance. The people here will restore those values by finishing off corruption and bad governance."

LIVE: इंदौर महारानी अहिल्या बाई की धरती है जो न्याय, सच्चाई और सुशासन के लिए जानी जाती है। यहां की जनता भ्रष्टाचार और कुशासन का अंत करके उन्हीं मूल्यों को फिर से स्थापित करेगी।https://t.co/j4xgaXwfRd — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 6, 2023

In the shared video, it can be seen that the Congress leaders welcome Priyanka as the leaders walk to her and greet her. She can be seen smiling at their gesture and greeting them back. Some leaders welcomed Priyanka with roses and posed for photographs with her. But Priyanka was surprised when a man walked into the frame holding what looked like a bouquet and handed it over to her, and she started laughing right after receiving it. The video shows that what was supposed to be a bouquet was actually only a wrap without flowers. While laughing at the situation, she points the same to the leader, making the party leader visibly embarrassed at the situation. It can be seen that the man disappears as soon as this happens, and Priyanka continues to laugh at the whole episode.

After the whole incident was over, Priyanka moved back to the agenda of her rally and slammed the Narendra Modi government over the rising price of onion in the country.

"Onion prices have increased before Diwali, and housewives are upset over this. The government makes efforts to control inflation only when elections are held. The price of an LPG cylinder rose to Rs 1,400, and two months before the elections, the government reduced its price to Rs 400," she said.

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to regain its power in the area where it formed a government last time but lost power after Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled and joined the BJP.

Also Read: Mamaearth shares disappoint at debut; Honasa Consumer debuts with 2% premium at Rs 330