scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Mamaearth shares disappoint at debut; Honasa Consumer debuts with 2% premium at Rs 330

Feedback

Mamaearth shares disappoint at debut; Honasa Consumer debuts with 2% premium at Rs 330

Incorporated in 2016, Honasa Consumer provides beauty and personal care products, currently serving over 500 cities across the country.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ahead of its listing, shares of Mamaearth signaled a mild listing pop to investors at its debut as far as its grey market premium is concerned. Ahead of its listing, shares of Mamaearth signaled a mild listing pop to investors at its debut as far as its grey market premium is concerned.
SUMMARY
  • Honasa Consumer listed at a premium of 2% at Rs 330 on NSE.
  • Mamaearth Parent's debuted at par at Rs 324 on BSE.
  • The company issued shares at Rs 342 to raise Rs 1,701.44 crore.

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd made a flat debut at Dalal Street on Tuesday as the counter was listed at Rs 330, a premium of 2 per cent over its issue price of Rs 324 apiece on the NSE, while the parent company of Mamaearth kicked-off its innings at par on BSE at Rs 324. The listing of Honasa Consumer has been less-than-expected. Ahead of its listing, Honasa Consumer was commanding a premium of Rs 25 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 8 per cent. However, the premium in the unofficial market was in the single digits when the issue opened for bidding. Honasa Consumer sold its shares in the range of Rs 304-328 with a lot size of 46 equity shares to raise a total of Rs 1,701.44 crore via IPO route. The issue included a fresh share sale of Rs 365 crore and offer for sale of 5.25 crore equity shares. The issue was open for bidding between October 31 to November 2. The issue was overall subscribed 7.61 times, mostly led by qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), whose portion was booked the highest at 11.50 times. Allocation set aside for non-institutional investors saw 4.02 times bidding. The quota reserved for retail investors and employees was subscribed 1.35 times and 4.88 times, respectively during the three-day bidding process. Incorporated in 2016, Honasa Consumer provides beauty and personal care products, currently serving over 500 cities across the country. The company has grown several consumer brands internally including Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, and Ayuga. Founded by the husband-wife duo of Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Honasa's product portfolio includes baby care, face care, body care, hair care, color cosmetics, and fragrances.  Honasa also has a professional salon chain named 'BBlunt Salons' to supplement its product portfolio.  

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets, and JP Morgan were lead book-running managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies was appointed as the registrar for the IPO of Mamaearth.

 

Also read: GIFT Nifty down 20 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Q2 earnings & more

 

Also read: Gland Pharma shares up 6% today. Motilal Oswal sees stock at Rs 1,920

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 07, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement