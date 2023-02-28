WATCH: Daughter’s priceless gesture moves father to tears; moving video goes viral on Twitter

n a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, a daughter's act of kindness has left her father overwhelmed with emotion. The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Figen, shows the daughter approaching her father's hospital room after donating a kidney to him anonymously. Upon realising that his own daughter was the donor, the father breaks down in tears while his daughter tries to console him.

The caption of the video reads, "She is one of the most wonderful daughters in the world. Dad finds out that the anonymous kidney donor was his own daughter."

Since being shared online, the video has received over 697.9K views, and people on Twitter have expressed their thoughts and emotions in the comments section. Many shared their own stories of receiving kidney transplants and the life-changing impact it had on them. Some users also expressed how moved they were by the father's reaction to his daughter's selfless act.

One user wrote, "If this father is crying, I am going to cry too! His daughter sharing life with him!"

The video serves as a beautiful reminder of the power of love and the importance of family, and it has touched the hearts of people around the world.

