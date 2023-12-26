See pics: A sneak peek at inside of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

As Ayodhya readies itself for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, the nation's attention is drawn to the grandeur and spiritual significance of this event. Scheduled for January 22, 2024, the consecration will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been meticulous in its preparations, completing the first phase of construction and planning an elaborate week-long celebration starting from January 14.

In an exclusive reveal, India Today got access to the first look of the interior of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This temple, a significant site for devotees, has been under construction and is now partially accessible for public viewing.

The festivities will include the Amrit Mahotsav and a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya, culminating in the consecration ceremony on January 22. A procession featuring 100 idols of Lord Rama is set to take place on January 17, adding to the spiritual fervor.

Notable figures across various fields have been invited to witness the event, including top opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and JD(S) leader Devegowda.

Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others are also expected to attend, alongside 4,000 saints from different sects.

The temple complex, spanning 70 acres, is designed to be self-sufficient and eco-friendly, with 70 per cent dedicated to green spaces, including 600 preserved trees. It will feature modern amenities such as sewage and water treatment plants and a dedicated electricity line.

Music composer Tanmay Mukherjee is set to bring a western twist to the traditional Ram Dhun, aiming to infuse the ceremony with a unique musical experience. Local authorities are enhancing security measures and making logistical arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees and ensure a seamless experience.

With the 'Pran Pratishtha' just around the corner, Ayodhya is poised to celebrate this historic milestone with devotion and grandeur, as the Ram Temple opens its doors to the faithful.

