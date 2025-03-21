scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

WATCH: Dhanashree Verma drops new music video on betrayal, domestic violence on day of divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

The song, which features Verma as a woman betrayed by her husband, explores themes of domestic violence and infidelity

Dhanashree Verma's new song (Photo: YouTube video screenshot) Dhanashree Verma's new song (Photo: YouTube video screenshot)

On the same day a family court in Mumbai granted her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma released a striking new music video titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine. The song, which features Verma as a woman betrayed by her husband, explores themes of domestic violence and infidelity.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the track is sung by Jyoti Nooran and composed by Jaani, who also wrote the lyrics. The lines cut deep: “Dekha ji dekha maine, apno ka rona dekha. Gairon ke bistar pe, apno ka sona dekha.” (I saw my own people crying. I saw my own sharing a bed with others.)

Set in Rajasthan, the video features Verma alongside Pataal Lok actor Ishwak Singh. They portray a royal couple, with scenes that depict marital abuse, including a slap delivered by the husband in front of others, and infidelity shown without restraint.

Watch the video here:

In a statement, Verma described the project as one of her most emotionally demanding roles, “This was one of the most emotionally charged performances I’ve been a part of… It demanded a certain level of intensity… I hope it resonates just as deeply with the audience.”

The video’s release coincided with the finalisation of Verma’s divorce from Chahal, to whom she was married since December 2020. As part of the settlement, the cricketer has agreed to pay ₹4.75 crore in alimony.

Published on: Mar 21, 2025, 1:09 PM IST
