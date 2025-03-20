Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma granted divorce as court fast-tracks proceedings

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dance choreographer Dhanashree Verma were officially granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Thursday, March 20. The former couple arrived at the court at noon for the final hearing of their divorce plea.

The proceedings were expedited following a directive from the Bombay High Court, which asked the family court to fast-track the case in light of Chahal’s commitments with Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The divorce marks the end of a high-profile marriage that had drawn considerable public attention. Chahal, who was recently acquired by Punjab Kings, is now expected to focus on his IPL campaign, while Verma, a well-known dance choreographer and social media personality, continues with her professional endeavors.