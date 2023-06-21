scorecardresearch
Feedback

Watch: Heavy waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after rain lashes Delhi-NCR

Gurugram as well as many areas in Delhi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning that brought a little respite from the scorching heat, while also leading to traffic jams in many places.

Additional personnel were reportedly deployed by the Gurugram Traffic Police to manage the traffic that resulted from the rain Additional personnel were reportedly deployed by the Gurugram Traffic Police to manage the traffic that resulted from the rain

On Wednesday, traffic congestion and waterlogging were reported from several areas in Gurugram after the city received moderate rainfall in the morning.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Wednesday morning said light intensity rain or drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Nuh (Haryana) Amroha, Moradabad, Pilakhua, Hapur, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Hathras, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (UP) Tizara, Nagar (Rajasthan).

While people got a respite from the heat after the downpour, they took to Twitter to share visuals of waterlogging reported in several parts of the city. Videos and images shared on social media show the tyres of four-wheelers and two-wheelers fully submerged in water.

Additional personnel were reportedly deployed by the Gurugram Traffic Police to manage the traffic that resulted from the rain. The police also used barricades to divert traffic away from waterlogged areas.

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR

Gurugram as well as several areas in Delhi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning that brought a little respite from the scorching heat, while also leading to traffic jams in many places. Delhi can expect cloudy weather and light rain on Wednesday and Thursday and heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the national capital until June 27, the India Meteorological Department's forecast shows, reported news agency PTI.

The city witnessed intermittent rain over the last few days under the influence of the remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain below the 40-degree Celsius mark for the next five to six days.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states today

Published on: Jun 21, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
