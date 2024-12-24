WATCH: 'Indian railways feel in IndiGo': Passenger seen serving tea on flight while singing

Social media is buzzing following a video that went viral on Instagram that shows two men serving tea in disposable cups while walking down the aisle of an IndiGo flight. The duo appeared to mimic the style commonly associated with Indian train service, using a bottle to pour tea, with one of the men attending to a seated female passenger.

Here's the video:

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 600,000 views and eliciting a flurry of comments ranging from humour to criticism. One viewer humorously suggested, "Soon there will be mung phali wala chaat masala,” alluding to vendors selling snacks on trains.

Conversely, other users expressed concern about the appropriateness of the situation, with one stating, “Aviation has become a joke in India...Gone are tje good Jet Airways days....No Bakwas....Thoroughly professional."

Resonating a similar emotion a second user commented, "This is why foreigners speaking bad about india.. please behave."

The incident has raised questions regarding the airline's enforcement of in-flight regulations. One commenter pointed out a security discrepancy: “I am wondering how did they get the tea through security? Security doesn’t allow 200 of water; this guy got like 1L of tea!”

Amid the mixed reactions, another user praised the men’s actions, describing it as “pure Rajasthani hospitality,” noting that one of the men even promised, “I’ll not ask for money unless you offer whatever you want. THAT'S SO COOL.”

This incident adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding airlines in India and has ignited discussions on social media regarding passenger safety, professionalism, and service standards. IndiGo, in particular, has faced scrutiny due to recent incidents involving both staff and passenger interactions.

In a related high-profile case, Trisha Shetty, founder of SheSays, accused IndiGo staff of being unhelpful after her mother was reportedly “robbed” during a flight. According to Shetty’s social media post, the crew had placed her mother’s handbag in the overhead compartment while she slept.

A fellow passenger allegedly took the bag but returned it after being confronted. Shetty criticised the airline staff for their lack of assistance in filing a complaint, stating, “Dear IndiGo, my mom got robbed on your flight 6E 17. Flight crew kept her handbag in the overhead. When she fell asleep, a passenger took her bag. Luckily she woke up when he was replacing her bag. Your crew refused to help her file a complaint. They made excuses for the thief.”