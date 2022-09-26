Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez walks out of court after getting bail in money laundering case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted interim bail in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The Bollywood actress was seen leaving the Delhi Patiala House Court after being granted bail on interim bond pay of Rs 50,000. The next date of hearing is fixed at October 22. According to an ANI report, advocate Prashant Patil appeared for the actress and said that she has so far cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all summons till date.

#WATCH | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after the court granted interim bail to her on a bail bond of Rs 50,000, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case pic.twitter.com/3MgPaRnPlV — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

According to Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi stated that they received top models of BMW cars and other expensive gifts from conman Sukesh. During an investigation, Jacqueline had confirmed that she received luxury bags from Gucci, Chanel and two Gucci gym outfits. The list also included a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-colored stones and two Hermes bracelets. She returned the Mini Cooper that Sukesh gifted her.

ED was questioning Jacqueline as she is the only actress to stay in touch with Sukesh till he was arrested by the Delhi Police. The ED claimed that she continued receiving gifts worth crores from him despite knowing about his criminal background. According to ED chargesheet, Chandrashekhar spent Rs 7 crore between February 2021 to August 2021 on gifts for Fernandez and her family.

Chandrashekhar was first caught between June 2020 and May 2021 when he conned a jailed industrialist’s wife off Rs 200 crore from Rohini jail in Delhi. He had pretended to be the Union Law Secretary and took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to inform her that her husband was considered for a place in a COVID-19 committee and consequently for bail if she contributes to party funds.

Also read: PFI raids: NIA, ED searches multiple locations; 100 members arrested

Also read: ABG Shipyard: ED attaches assets worth Rs 2747.69 cr in bank fraud case