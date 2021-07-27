Watch: Kinnaur landslide survivor shares video of tragedy that killed 9 tourists

A man, who along with his friend survived a recent landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, posted a video of the situation minutes after the grave incident on YouTube. The mishap happened after a massive landslide struck a tourist vehicle near Basteria in Kinnaur and killed nine people.

In the video, shared on the YouTube channel 'Wave Hikers', the survivors -- identified as Naveen Bhardwaj and Shiril Oberoi -- look injured and are seen running for a safe place after the landslide.

Naveen, who is narrating his experience in the video, was injured and can be seen bleeding in the video.

Naveen, pointing towards a mound of debris, said, "Our vehicle was there just 10 minutes ago. I was sitting on the seat adjacent to the driver and somehow managed to get out. I got stuck on that rock and was injured on my head." He added he then took shelter behind a large tree until the landslide ended.

In the video, Naveen then points towards a steep slope of the mountain where the second survivor, Shiril Oberoi, was stuck. "I am coming there. Hold on. Take shelter behind a tree," Naveen screams towards him. Naveen said he made calls to the cops for help and was able to finally connect with them.

Another video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. It shows boulders rolling downhill and causing the bridge to collapse.

Police said nine people died and two others were injured. They said the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country and have been identified as: Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan; Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra; Deepa Sharma (34) of Jaipur; Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh; driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).

