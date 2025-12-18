WATCH: Messi plays football with baby elephant at Anant Ambani's Vantara during India tour

Lionel Messi's visit to Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, sparked a series of heartwarming moments on Tuesday. During his tour of the facility, founded by Anant Ambani, Messi participated in traditional Hindu rituals and bonded with the animals in an unforgettable display of affection for wildlife conservation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi interacted closely with the animals. One of the most memorable scenes was captured in a viral Instagram video, where Messi played football with a baby elephant named Maneklal. In the footage, Messi kicks a ball inside the elephant's enclosure, and the gentle creature nudges it back with its leg, drawing laughter and smiles from onlookers. The video, shared by an Ambani fan page, quickly gained traction with the caption, “When football meets its biggest fan.”

But Messi's connection to Vantara went beyond playful moments. In a touching gesture, Anant and Radhika Merchant named a lion cub ‘Lionel’ in his honour, celebrating the football icon's visit to the centre. The cub, adopted at Vantara's Foster Care Centre for orphaned animals, now symbolises hope and resilience, much like Messi’s own journey in the football world.

Advertisement

During his visit, Messi expressed his admiration for Vantara’s mission, stating, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you.”

Messi’s India tour, which began in Kolkata and included stops in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, concluded with the Jamnagar visit, leaving a trail of admiration and inspiration throughout the country.